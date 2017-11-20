Delhi for Children festival postponed again because of ‘uncertain weather’

The Delhi government temporarily called off their Delhi for Children day festivities on Sunday citing “uncertain weather conditions.”

Delhi’s air quality on Sunday improved slightly but continued to remain in the poor quality for the second consecutive day. It is comparatively better than what the pollution level usually witnessed during this time of the year.

The Delhi government had earlier decided to postpone the Delhi for Children Festival, that was supposed to mark Children’s Day, in Delhi to November 19, because of the “smog” in the national capital.

The education minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, had taken to twitter then to make the announcement.

“Because of the Delhi smog, the Delhi for Children Festival which was to be held on November 14 will also be postponed to November 19. Melas and cultural programmes will be organised in over a 100 places under this,” he said.

The event did not happen on Sunday either, with Sisodia, saying that it was “dropped” because of “uncertainty of weather conditions.”

A Delhi government spokesperson said that the event was not cancelled, but simply rescheduled. A new date has not been announced.

“With air quality showing improvement, a new date will be announced soon,” said a Delhi government spokesperson.

The event was supposed to be held in around a 100 locations and was supposed to have a number of activities geared towards the amusement of children, such as songs, dramas, sports activities, children plays, fun, food and other activities to mark the occasion. The government had sought the co-operation of parents, RWAs, market associations, NGOs, organizations engaged in cultural activities in supporting the children and in organizing the festival and lending a helping hand in sponsoring the activities.