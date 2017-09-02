Class 10 board exam most discussed topic at Delhi govt’s mega PTM in over 1,000 schools;

The return of the Class 10 board exam was among one of the most discussed topics at mega Parent Teacher Meeting (PTM) organised in Delhi government schools on Friday.

The government organised this year’s first mega PTM in its 1,041 schools.

The PTM was held between 8am to 12 noon in morning shift schools and 2pm to 6pm in evening shift schools.

Shabana, a home maker, visited the Government Boys Senior Secondary School at Lalita Park to discuss the performance of her son Abdul Samad, who is in Class 10. Samad will be a part of the first batch of students after 2011 to give the Class 10 board exam.

“I had heard that Class 10 exams have been made compulsory again. The teacher explained to me that his attendance should be at least 75 per cent to be able to sit for the exam and that the exam will be from full syllabus. I have to make sure he doesn’t skip school,” she said.

Schools said there was good response from parents and students. An official from the directorate of education said there was no definitive figure on participation of parents and students in the PTM but the “participation was high”.

“Most parents were curious to know about the Class 10 Board exams and were happy that it is back. Teachers were already instructed to inform parents about the change in exam pattern for Class 10 Board,” said BK Sharma, principal of the Shaheed Hemu Kalani Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in Lajpat Nagar.

The directorate of education (DOE) has instructed schools to explain to parents whose children are in class 9-12 about the changes notified by CBSE in the examination scheme like requirement of 33% marks (27 marks out of 80 marks) for passing and inclusion of complete syllabus in end term/final examination.

Deputy chief minister and education minister Manish Sisodia visited several government schools in Hari Nagar and Shakti Nagar to interact with parents, children and teachers.

“It is evident that the parent teacher engagement which the government aimed to institutionalize through Mega PTMs has been achieved,” he said.