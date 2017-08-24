Delhi govt sends list of members for 28 DU colleges’ governing bodies

There seems to be no end to the tussle between the Delhi University and the Arvind Kejriwal government over the formation of governing bodies in 28 Delhi University colleges, wholly or partially funded by the state government.

Sources said the Delhi government on Thursday sent a fresh list of names for appointment as members of the governing councils, rejecting a list sent by the DU administration on August 14 on procedural grounds.

In July, the government had stopped funding for the 28 colleges on account of the university not forming governing bodies for the last 10 months.

The communication from the office of the deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, which was dispatched on Thursday and would be delivered to DU through the directorate of education soon, has also underlined that the freeze on release of funds to these colleges will continue until governing bodies are constituted.

“For the first time, the DU has sent a list of five names for appointment as governing council members. This is against the convention as the DU sends a panel of names, from which the Delhi government chooses five. Choosing the names is the prerogative of the government and not the DU administration,” a government official said.

Sources said the list sent by the Delhi government includes names from diverse fields and institutions to maintain balance in representation, as prescribed under the statutes.

“The list sent by the government is a mix of academics, former bureaucrats and chartered accountants,” an official said.

Colleges which are fully funded by the Delhi government include Shaheed Raj Guru College, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, Maharaja Agarsen College and Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies.

Sixteen DU colleges are partially funded by the Delhi government, including Gargi College, Kamla Nehru College, Shivaji College and Delhi College of Arts & Commerce.

In June, the government had asked the colleges to not go ahead with faculty appointments till college governing bodies are formed and had threatened to withhold funds to college in case of non-compliance.

The government has asked the university to “duly constitute” the governing bodies, which will include five members nominated by the government, before making any appointments.