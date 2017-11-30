Delhi govt suggests setting up special fund to control onion prices

With the spike in onion prices becoming an annual affair, the Delhi government on Wednesday proposed creating a special fund which could be used to provide the kitchen staple at cheaper rates.

The proposal to create a Price Stabilisation Fund (PSF) was put before the Union minister of consumer affairs, food and public distribution system Ram Vilas Paswan on Wednesday. The Aam Aadmi Party government has suggested that both the Centre and the Delhi government contribute to the PSF.

“The Delhi government has requested the Centre to provide financial assistance under Price Stabilisation Fund. If this gets approved then Delhi government will be able to provide onions at affordable rates through its public distribution system (PDS) outlets as and when necessary,” an official from the food and supplies department said.

Onion prices have spiralled to Rs 75 a kilo against the usual rate of Rs 25-Rs 30 a kilo due to limited supply. The government said that the rise in prices of onion is due to poor supply from Nasik in Maharashtra.

Delhi food and civil supplies minister Imran Hussain chaired a review meeting on Wednesday.

Department’s commissioner informed Hussain that four enforcement teams are making daily inspections of major mandis for taking effective action against hoarding activities.

“The teams have not reported any instance of hoarding to date. Considering the high renting costs of storage spaces in Delhi, possibilities of hoarding in the city are very less,” an official said.

The department, however, said that hoarding might be taking place in the neighbouring states. “The minister directed the department to suggest the Centre for convening a meeting with neighbouring states for increasing enforcement activities against hoarding,” a statement later issued by the food and civil supplies department stated.

The minister would convene a meeting on Thursday with officers of the development department, Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board and food and civil supplies department to ascertain the trends of wholesale prices and also quantity of arrivals in the local mandis of Delhi.