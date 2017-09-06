Delhi High Court directs CBI to take steps to trace missing JNU student Najeeb

The Delhi high court on Wednesday directed the CBI to take necessary steps to trace JNU student Najeeb Ahmad, who has been missing since last year.

“We direct the CBI to take all necessary steps to trace Najeeb, who has been missing since October 15, 2016,” a bench of Justices GS Sistani and Chander Shekhar said.

The high court gave its direction after the agency submitted a report giving details of the steps taken by it to trace the student. The agency’s counsel informed the court that they had examined 26 persons, including JNU officials, staff, Najeeb’s friends, colleagues.

The court was hearing a plea filed by Najeeb’s mother, Fatima Nafees, who moved the court on November 25, 2016, to trace her son, a first-year MSc Biotechnology student who went missing from the Mahi Mandavi hostel in JNU.

The counsel, appearing for his mother, also gave suggestions to the CBI to be included in its probe.

The high court had on August 8 pulled up the CBI saying the case was “not transferred to the agency for fun”. It had filed the same report regarding its probe that was placed on record in the previous hearing.

The high court had on May 16 ordered the CBI to take over the probe into the mysterious circumstances surrounding the disappearance of the student. Najeeb went missing after an altercation with some students belonging to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in the campus. Later, students of the RSS-affiliated ABVP denied any involvement in his disappearance.