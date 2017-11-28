Delhi: IITF 2017 ends with fewer visitors due to capped space

The 37th India International Trade Fair (IITF) came to a close on Monday, with huge crowds flocking to the various pavilions to indulge their inner shopaholics and foodies. However, the reduced space of the fair resulted in the number of visitors being capped to 60,000 on an average per day.

Last year during the trade fair, on an average, each day saw 1.5 lakh visitors.

By Monday, around 5.5 lakh people had visited the fair that started on November 14, said Vikas Malhotra, general manager, corporate communications division at the India Trade Promotion Organization (ITPO), which organises the trade fair every year.

This year, the fair had functioned out of approximately 52% of the usual space, as the state and centre pavilions, and many halls had been demolished to make way for redevelopment of Pragati Maidan, which includes an Integrated Exhibition cum Convention Centre (IECC) with an expanse of 1.2 lakh square metres.

With the IECC expected to be completed before the 2019 IITF, LC Goyal, the chairman and managing director of ITPO, hoped that the 2019 trade fair would the largest trade fair.

Next year, the theme of the 38th IITF will be ‘Enterprises from Rural India.’

According to sources, hall number 18, which housed the foreign pavilions this year, will also be razed down. The ITPO will most probably function out of hall 7, as their offices at the venue are also set to be demolished soon.

“Halls 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, and 12A will continue to be available for the fair,” said Sanjay Vashistha, the deputy manager (PR) at ITPO.

This year, Assam won the best state pavilion award. Its pavilion was designed by Deepak Burman with betel leaves and bamboo, and highlighted the state’s trade in an attempt to answer ‘What is Assam for the world?’

“Startup is a new concept for India. But we have had it in Assam since Independence. We had roads, industries, oil refineries, etc. before the rest of the country... For so many years people thought of Assam as a state in a corner of India, but Assam is the centre of the northeast,” said Bipul Das, the director of the pavilion, adding that because of their international borders, they have good trade relations with the rest of Asia.

The Tillo Hediyelik Esya stall that sold lights and other trinkets from Turkey, bagged the award for best foreign pavilion.