Delhi L-G Anil Baijal clears decks to fill vacancy of school teachers on ad hoc basis

More than 15,000 posts of teachers and 1,000 posts of principals and vice-principals can now be filled by promotion on ad hoc basis after the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal approved the decision on Thursday.

The L-G’s approval came after a recent Delhi High Court judgment that allowed ad hoc promotions in services.

“Around 15,930 posts of teachers and approximately 1,000 posts of principals and vice-principals can now be filled by promotion, after the approval accorded by the L-G to conduct ad hoc promotions in accordance with a recent HC judgment,” a statement from the L-G office said.

The statement said this will increase the morale of teachers and lead to commensurate vacancies in the feeder cadres, which will need to be filled both by promotions and regular recruitments.

Directorate of education (DOE) director Saumya Gupta said the order allows the department to do ad hoc promotions subject to the final outcome in the pending cases in the Supreme Court and guidelines from Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

The order affects all services under the Delhi government.

A statement from D Karthikeyan, deputy secretary (services), said that in the interest of ensuring efficiency of administration, the vacancies shall be filled up on ad-hoc basis based on the principal of seniority.

“If there are 100 vacancies available for promotion, the first 100 employees as per the seniority list shall be promoted irrespective of their category,” the statement said.