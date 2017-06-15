Delhi: Man found dead inside female friend’s house in Dwarka after party

A 23-year-old man was found hanging at his female friend’s flat in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka area on Tuesday evening.

Arnav Duggal, who worked at a hotel chain, reportedly went to her house for a stay over and was found hanging the next morning. No suicide note was recovered from the spot.

According to the police, Duggal was in love with the girl and was forcing her to be in a relationship with him. She was however, not interested and had turned down his proposal.

On Monday night, he reportedly went outside the woman’s office and waited for her to finish work. She finished her shift by 1:30 am and when she stepped out to take a cab, he offered to drop her.

“The woman initially refused. She told him she had to go to a friend’s house in Safdarjung for a house party. Duggal then offered to drop her to Safdarjung. Since he was with another friend, she agreed,” a senior police officer said.

Duggal then went to drop the woman for the party and stayed over for a couple of drinks. The friends reportedly partied till late night.

“The next morning they all left together from Safdarjung and Duggal dropped the woman to her house in Dwarka. When they reached her house, Duggal started complaining of uneasiness. For around 20 minutes, Duggal kept strolling around the woman’s apartment while she went upstairs to her house.

After 20 minutes, he went to her flat and started knocking at the door. He asked her of he could stay over at her house as he was not feeling fit to drive,” a senior police officer said.

“The woman agreed and opened the door. She told him to fetch tea for himself and sleep in the other room. She went inside her room to sleep and locked the door from inside,” he added.

Around 4 pm that she woke up to her father’s call. When she went to the other room to check on Duggal, she found him hanging from the ceiling fan.

“She said that she panicked and immediately called her friend. She then informed her father about the incident who then asked her to call the company’s management committee. They then made a PCR call,” a police officer said. A forensic team visited the room and collected samples for investigation.

While Duggal’s family alleged that Arnav was murdered, police said it appears to be a suicide. “They both worked together. The woman has alleged that he was forcing her to be in a relationship with him and often stalked her but she had made it clear to him that she was not interested in him. She said she could not believe her eyes when she saw the body. She also informed that Duggal became aggressive the night before at the party and was also driving rashly after getting drunk” a police office said.

Duggal’s body has been sent for a postmortem examination and the matter is under investigation.