Delhi: Man jumping signal attacks traffic cop with helmet, bites thumb for fining him

A biker bit a traffic police constable’s thumb and hit him on his head with his helmet when the cop challaned him for jumping the red light in east Delhi’s Seemapuri on Tuesday evening.

The 25-year-old constable, Anuj Nagar, needed stitches in his head, but is out of danger, said Nupur Prasad, DCP (Shahdara). The accused, 40-year-old Dilawar Chaudhary, has been arrested.

Nagar and two other traffic policemen were deployed at the Chintamani traffic signal in Jhilmil Industrial Area on Tuesday evening. As they challaned traffic violators, they noticed a motorcyclist jump the red light at the traffic junction.

Nagar immediately alerted his colleague ahead and the biker was stopped before he could speed away. As the rider was being fined for the offences and his motorcycle being impounded for lack of necessary documents, he allegedly turned aggressive.

“When I asked him to produce his documents, he mocked my status in the police force and threatened to get my uniform removed. He said that policemen like me get sold for as little as Rs10,” alleged Nagar.

When the police insisted with the rider to reveal his name, the rider allegedly refused before turning violent. “He tore my uniform and rained punches at me. When my colleagues tried to intervene and save me, he attacked me with his helmet,” alleged Nagar.

As the other policemen separated the rider from the constable, the attacker allegedly began chewing Nagar’s thumb, leaving him bleeding. But he was pulled away by the other policemen before he could do further damage. All this while, the pillion rider tried driving sense into him, but the attacker refused to pay heed.

Amidst all this, a PCR call was made and the injured policeman was taken to GTB Hospital. Chaudhary too was taken for a medical examination before being arrested.

“Chaudhary is a resident of Ghaziabad and has been booked for assault and obstructing a public servant from discharging his duty,” said the DCP.