Delhi: Man kills sister-in-law for ‘honour’, beheads body, chops her arms

Angry that her ‘liberal outlook’ towards life was hurting his family’s “honour”, a man allegedly murdered his sister-in-law and chopped off her head and hands in outer Delhi’s Rohini on Friday night.

The man then wrapped the severed head and hands, and the knife used to commit the crime, in the woman’s saree before throwing the bundle in a tempo that was passing by. The body parts are yet to be recovered even as the alleged killer, identified as Rama Shankar (35), surrendered before the police on Saturday afternoon.

“Rama Shankar said that he did not want to hide his crime as he felt that he did the right thing. He bore extreme hatred towards the woman,” said an interrogator. “The woman’s husband was unaware of the murder even though he too objected to her bold lifestyle,” he added.

A native of Uttar Pradesh, the 31-year-old victim, Kalawati, lived with her family in Rohini’s Vijay Vihar. Her family comprised her husband Fuggi Lal, a daughter aged 16, a 14-year-old son and her brother-in-law’s family. The two brothers drove e-rickshaws, while Kalawati worked in a manufacturing unit for plastic products in the neighbourhood.

According to Rishi Pal, DCP (Rohini), the two brothers were opposed to Kalawati’s lifestyle. “The woman’s elder brother-in-law would even suspect her of having illicit affairs,” said the DCP.

Rama Shankar.

According to interrogators, Shankar’s suspicion arose from Kalawati’s “lack of hesitation” in speaking to other men. “The two brothers would also object to her sense of dressing and the fact that she returned home later than they would have liked. This resulted in frequent quarrels in the household,” said an investigator.

Shankar told the police that Kalawati would insist that there was nothing wrong in the way she dressed up as the world was changing and that her timings of returning home depended on her work. Shankar, however, would not buy her explanations and despised her for hurting the family’s “reputation and honour”. He said he feared her behaviour would have an impact on her daughter too.

So, Shankar allegedly planned to kill her. When Kalawati’s husband was away at work on Friday evening, police said, Shankar talked her into accompanying him to an abandoned park in Prahlad Vihar. He told her that he wanted to discuss with her the possibility of her returning back to her native village.

“But in the park, Shankar stabbed her to death. He then chopped off Kalawati’s neck. He also mutilated her body and cut off her hands from her wrists. The brutality of the murder showed the amount of hatred he harboured towards the woman,” said the DCP.

Shankar then allegedly wrapped the chopped body parts in her saree and walked out of the park, leaving her headless body amid the bushes. He told the police that he later threw the bundle in a tempo that was passing by.

Kalawati’s husband, meanwhile, approached the police around 1.30 pm on Saturday after he failed to locate his wife, despite searching in the neighbourhood.

Even as the police were filing a missing report, Shankar called the police control room and confessed about killing Kalawati. Before the police could set out to trace him, he walked into Vijay Vihar police station and confessed to the murder, said the DCP.

He later also led the police to the spot where Kalawati’s headless body was lying. Police said the woman was not sexually assaulted.