Delhi: Medical negligence FIR lodged six years after dengue death

Six years after a 10-year-old girl died, an FIR has been registered for causing death due to negligence in central Delhi’s Ranjit Nagar police station following a court order.

The girl’s father, who approached the court, alleged that she was diagnosed with dengue and yet given antibiotics, which is prohibited under the guidelines of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The girl, Ritu, was admitted in RLKC Hospital Metro Heart Institute near Shadipur metro station for four days between October 21, 2011 and October 25, 2011. Her father alleged that the hospital authorities told him to shift her in another hospital after her health condition deteriorated, allegedly due to their negligence.

He rushed her in critical condition to RML Hospital where she died during treatment.

The hospital, RLKC Hospital Metro Heart Institute, couldn’t be reach for a comment as calls made to its landline number went unanswered till Wednesday night.

The girl’s father, Pramod Kumar Chaudhary, told Hindustan Times that the court order was pronounced on August 30, 2017, following which the FIR was lodged on November 17.

“It has been six years since my daughter died a painful death due to negligence of the hospital. She was given wrong medicines while being treated for dengue. I ran from pillar to post to collect the medical bills and other papers to file a suit in the court. I hope no other father goes through the trauma that I have gone through,” said Chaudhary.

Chaudhary is an employee of New Delhi Municipal Council. He has two daughters aged 22 and 5. The victim, Ritu, was his second daughter. She had been studying in class 4 the year she died.