Delhi Metro launches free Wi-Fi in Blue Line stations

If you are waiting at any station on the Metro’s Blue Line and need to access the internet, don’t worry about the connection. You can now avail high-speed Wi-Fi, free of cost.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday launched the ‘high-speed free Wi-Fi’ facility at Metro stations on its Blue Line connecting Dwarka Sec-21 with Noida City Centre and Vaishali.

DMRC officials said plans are afoot to launch similar services on all Metro stations and trains in a phased manner.

It is expected that in another 6-9 months, the same facility will be made available on all stations of Yellow Line connecting HUDA City Centre to Samaypur Badli and inside trains on the Airport Line.

On Friday, DMRC’s managing director Mangu Singh launched the facility from the Rajiv Chowk Metro station. The facility titled “Oui DMRC Free Wi-Fi” will be available on all 50 stations of the Blue Line.

Passengers need to log in simply by searching for Wi-Fi options and log into “Oui DMRC Free Wi-Fi” after doing a onetime registration through their mobile phones.

Officials said passengers would be able to use all standard internet applications such as email, Facebook, Google, video chat as well as live streaming of cricket and football matches, etc.

The DMRC has tied up with a consortium led by Techno Sat Comm, which is already providing the same facility on all six Metro stations of the Airport Express Line from October 2016 and also running India’s first Wi-Fi on train service on the Delhi-Howrah Rajdhani Express.

The facility will use the globally acclaimed “T-Track 2.0 Wave 2 Solution”, also used on high-speed trains worldwide.