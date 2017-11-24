Delhi Metro lost 3 lakh commuters a day after fare hike in October

Delhi Metro lost over three lakh commuters a day after a steep fare hike came into effect in October, an RTI query has revealed.

The metro’s daily average ridership came down to 24.2 lakh in October from 27.4 lakh in September, translating to a fall of around 11%.

The Blue Line, considered the metro’s busiest, lost over 30 lakh commuters, according to data shared by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in response to an RTI query by a PTI correspondent.

Read more: After recent hikes in Delhi, metro fare revision to be a regular feature

The 50-km corridor connects Dwarka to Noida. The metro currently has 218-km network across Delhi-NCR.

The fall, in terms of absolute numbers, was over 19 lakh on the Yellow Line, another busy corridor which connects Gurgaon to north Delhi’s Samaypur Badli, DMRC said.

Ridership has come down several notches below the numbers observed in recent years, bucking a trend of rise on the back of launch of newer sections.