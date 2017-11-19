Delhi metro’s Botanical Garden-Kalkaji section complete, to open by November-end

Some good news for people commuting between Noida and south Delhi. By November-end, Delhi Metro’s 12.64-kilometre Botanical Garden-Kalkaji Mandir section, with swanky new trains, will be thrown open to the public.

The Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS), after visiting the section on November 13-15, has given the go-ahead with certain conditions.

This will be the first line where Delhi Metro intends to start its much-awaited driverless trains, a first in the country. Initially, trains on this route will run with drivers for 2-3 years.

The 12.64-kilometre stretch is part of the 38.23-km Botanical Garden-Janakpuri West corridor under metro’s phase 3 expansion plans.

“The approval is conditional and based on the compliance of some more requirements. The exact date of opening will be intimated after compliance of all requirements,” said Anuj Dayal, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) spokesperson.

Sources said the formalities will be completed in the next two-three days and the line will open by this month-end.

With the opening of the section, Noida residents will save at least 45 minutes of travel time while commuting to south Delhi. The Botanical Garden metro station is the first interchange metro station outside Delhi.

This section will also be Delhi Metro’s first corridor to be operated using the communication-based train control signalling technology, which will facilitate the movement of trains with a frequency of 90 to 100 seconds.

Once the entire corridor opens, commuters from Noida can go to Gurgaon by changing trains at Hauz Khas. It will help decongest Rajiv Chowk, presently the interchange point for travellers between Noida and Gurgaon.

The Botanical Garden–Kalkaji Mandir section has nine stations. Kalkaji Mandir is underground and the others are elevated. The section will cater to two major educational institutions – Jamia Milia Islamia and Amity University.

The commute from Noida and Faridabad will also get shorter. Passengers between Noida and Faridabad will change trains at Kalkaji Mandir.

Since both Botanical Garden and Kalkaji Mandir are interchange stations, there will be significant reduction in travelling time between the blue and violet lines.