Delhi morning temperature dips to 7.6°C, 8 trains cancelled

It was a cold morning in New Delhi on Saturday with the minimum temperature recorded at 7.6°C, a notch below the season’s average.

Around eight trains were cancelled and 15 delayed due to fog in several parts of northern India, while two were rescheduled.

“The sky will be clear and the maximum temperature is likely to be around 25 degrees Celsius,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The visibility stood at 2,500 metres and humidity was 73% at 8.30 am.

Friday’s minimum temperature was recorded at 9.4°C, a notch above the season’s average, and the maximum temperature settled at 25.2° Celsius, also one notch above the season’s average.