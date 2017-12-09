 Delhi morning temperature dips to 7.6°C, 8 trains cancelled | delhi news | Hindustan Times
Delhi morning temperature dips to 7.6°C, 8 trains cancelled

The sky will remain clear and the maximum temperature will be around 25°C, the IMD predicts.

delhi Updated: Dec 09, 2017 10:48 IST
A man rides a cycle in New Delhi on early Saturday morning. Fog delayed trains in several parts of north India.
It was a cold morning in New Delhi on Saturday with the minimum temperature recorded at 7.6°C, a notch below the season’s average.

Around eight trains were cancelled and 15 delayed due to fog in several parts of northern India, while two were rescheduled.

“The sky will be clear and the maximum temperature is likely to be around 25 degrees Celsius,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The visibility stood at 2,500 metres and humidity was 73% at 8.30 am.

Friday’s minimum temperature was recorded at 9.4°C, a notch above the season’s average, and the maximum temperature settled at 25.2° Celsius, also one notch above the season’s average.

