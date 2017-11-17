Delhi: No parking on road near Sarojini market, ₹5,000 fine for violators

Parking on the road in front of Sarojini Nagar market can now burn a hole in your pocket.

The National Green Tribunal on Friday not only banned parking vehicles on road at Sarojini Nagar market, but also imposed a fine of ₹5,000 for each incident of violation. The open area would be declared as a no-parking and tow-away zone.

Environmental compensation of ₹5,000 would be added to the traffic challan that the authorities will issue, a bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar directed.

The bench observed that while a huge investment went into the constructing of a multilevel parking at the market, space is getting wasted as the lot remains almost entirely empty. Parking on roads is causing congestion, which leads to serious pollution, the bench added.

The parking lot developed by New Delhi Municipal Council has space for 800 cars.

“Every day more than 5,000 cars come to Sarojini Nagar market. The number goes up further during weekends. The shopkeepers themselves have around 800 cars. Where will they park? We will protest against this on Monday,” said Ashok Randhawa president of Sarojini Nagar mini market traders’ association.

The shopkeepers had filed a petition in the NGT pleading that they should be allowed to park their car outside the multilevel parking developed by NDMC.

The NGT urged the authorities to consider differential parking rates for shopkeepers who live in the same area and directed the NDMC to notify the parking rates by Monday.

The Delhi Traffic Police, Delhi Police and the enforcement department of NDMC have been directed to depute officials near the multilevel parking lot for the next two weeks to ensure compliance.

Observing that contractors were making money at the cost of environment and even preventing people from parking their vehicles in the multilevel parking lot, the bench directed the NDMC to cancel the contract of those engaged in parking business in the area.