Delhi: Nursery admission process begins, thin crowd at most school campuses on Day 1

The first day of nursery admissions on Wednesday was a relatively quiet affair in many of the prominent schools of the city, with few to no parents seen on campuses.

Many of these schools, including DPS Mathura Road, Vasant Valley School in Vasant Kunj, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in Lodhi Estate and Springdales Pusa Road are conducting the application process completely online, to avoid huge crowds of parents on campuses.

Parents can submit the filled up application forms till January 17, 2018, and the first list of selected candidates will be out on February 15.

“Most of the schools I am planning to apply have the process online. So, there is no point in visiting the schools,” said Sakshi Kumar, mother of a three-year-old.

The schools said they have been conducting the admission process online for the past 5-6 years, with Sardar Patel Vidyalaya adding that they have even made their application fee payable online.

“We get around 5,000 applications for our 68 seats. It becomes very difficult to do all the paperwork manually,” said Binu Alex, the administrative officer at Vasant Valley School.

Manohar Lal, the principal at DPS Mathura Road, added that by conducting admissions online , they are able to expedite the process and keep up with the time schedule specified by the Directorate of Education.

At Modern School in Vasant Vihar, you can download the application form online, and then submit the hard copy of filled forms at the school offices.

There are 90 pre-school seats at Vasant Valley, while DPS Mathura Road, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, and Modern School in Vasant Vihar, have 260, 100, and 120 pre-school or nursery seats respectively. Modern school, also has 25 seats for kindergarten, while DPS has 22 seats for Class 1.

These are inclusive of any seats reserved for students from economically weaker sections or disadvantaged groups (EWS/DG), or any other reserved categories.

Most of these schools have set the maximum number of points for the ‘neighbourhood’ criteria, with DPS Mathura Road increasing the distance related points from 60 to 70 this year, the maximum among all schools.

At Springdales School, Pusa Road, too, distance carried the maximum weightage (36 points) followed by sibling criterion that carries 32 points. The school has alloted three points for girl child also. The school has 102 seats under the open category.

At Modern School in Vasant Vihar, however, the neighbourhood criterion does not feature at all. Instead, the school will award 45 points to all, and additional points to those who have siblings in the school, or have parents or grandparents who were alumni of the school. They have also capped the number of seats that will be available under the ‘sibling’ and ‘alumni’ categories, to 18 each in nursery, and four each for kindergarten.

“This was done to ensure that we can have the general category students as well, who were not associated with Modern School in the past. We get at least 50-60 applications from students who have siblings in the school and over 100 who are children of alumni,” said Rohit Arora, the accounts officer at the school.