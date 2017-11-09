Delhi parking rates up 300%, entry of trucks banned, construction to be halted

Delhiites will have to shell out Rs 80 from Thursday to park their vehicles for an hour at public parking lots due to the increased pollution. For 10 hours, they will need to pay a whopping Rs 400 for parking.

The three corporations and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced four fold hike in parking rates after Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal issued instructions to implement ‘emergency’ measures in view of the severe pollution levels in the Capital. As per the L-G’s order, the measures — including ban on construction work and entry of trucks into the city — will be implemented for a week. However, a meeting will be held on Saturday to take stock of the situation and review period of implementation.

“The directions were issued to all senior officials last night and we expect them to be implemented by afternoon,” said Kamaljeet Sehrawat, mayor, South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The decision to hike parking rates has been taken to discourage use of cars to check vehicular emissions in the city. Vehicles contribute nearly 20% of the PM 2.5 load, which is one of the two major pollutants in Delhi’s air.

“We have issued notification to the concerned officials. Also, the contractors (running parking lots) have been asked to display the L-G’s order outside the parking spaces to avoid any confrontation,” Sehrawat said.

Puneet Goel, commissioner, of south corporation added that the arrangements will be in place for one week. “We will decide our future course of action after a review meeting later,” he said.

The three corporations have 252 parking lots. The agencies charge Rs 20 per hour from cars and Rs 10 per hour from two wheelers. The charges from Thursday will be increased to Rs 80 per hour and Rs 40 per hour for cars and two-wheelers, respectively. This would be in addition to the per hour increase in parking rates by Rs 40 and Rs 20 for four and two-wheelers.

Ban on civil constructions

The L-G has also asked Delhi’s three municipal corporations, Delhi Pollution Control Committee and all construction agencies to stop construction work till further orders.

“Anybody found carrying out construction activity will be fined as per the National Green Tribunal guidelines,” a senior east corporation official said.

The L-G has directed the municipal corporations of Delhi to depute 50 per cent of their staff to go to various sites across the city to ensure no dust pollution is caused due to construction and there is no burning of municipal solid waste.

Entry of trucks banned

Except for essential commodities, entry of heavy and medium sized vehicles will not be allowed in Delhi till further orders.

The Delhi Traffic Police, the government’s transport department and the municipal corporations have been asked to keep a vigil at all the toll points.

“The trucks use diesel as a fuel, which triggers heavy pollution in city. They enter the city between 11pm- 5am and 11am to 4pm. During this time the dust pollution increases in city,” said transport department official.