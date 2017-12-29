Delhi Police ASI beaten up, robbed in Uttam Nagar

A Delhi Traffic Police assistant sub-inspector was thrashed and robbed of his service pistol and wallet by a group of men following an argument over right of way in Uttam Nagar on Thursday night.

The victim, ASI BL Meena, fell unconscious after the two men hit him with a blunt object on his head and face, the police said.

Meena was driving his car from Burari, where he is posted, to his residence in Uttam Nagar when he encountered the suspects travelling in two cars, said the police.

“He was taking a shortcut near Najafgarh drain when he saw two vehicles coming from the other direction. As the two vehicles drove past him from the either side, they were close to brushing past each other and an occupant from one of the two cars said something to Meena,” said DCP(Dwarka) Shibesh Singh.

Meena also replied and after the heated exchange, all three drivers applied brakes and argued for some more time after which the police officer started driving again.

“Meena had driven a few metres when the drivers of the other two cars took a U-turn and followed him. They overtook his vehicles and made him stop. The victim told us that four to five men came out of the two cars and resumed the argument,” said Singh.

In his statement, the victim told the police that he doesn’t remember much but he was hit a few times by the men and lost consciousness.

As the attackers drove away after the assault, a biker who was passing by noticed them and Meena’s car. When he reached closer, he found the injured man next to his car. As Meena regained his senses, he made a call to the police from the passerby’s mobile and informed the police.

“Meena also found that his wallet and pistol were missing. We have registered a case against unidentified men and efforts are on to trace them,” Singh added.

Considering the risks that traffic policemen face on vulnerable areas, Delhi police had recently provisioned firearms for them and Meena too was one of the many who received a pistol.