Delhi police ASI rapes woman complainant, dismissed

A Delhi Police assistant sub-inspector(ASI), who had allegedly raped a woman on Tuesday, was dismissed on Thursday.

MN Tiwari, DCP (outer), told Hindustan Times that the policeman has been booked on rape charges and dismissed from service after the initial probe “confirmed” that he had raped the woman.

The ASI went absconding and remained on the run at the time of filing this report. The DCP said CCTV footage as well as call record details pointed to the policeman’s involvement in the crime.

The 30-year-old woman had visited the Mianwali police station a few days ago in connection with a matrimonial dispute and had sought police’s help to sort out the problem, said an investigator. The woman lives in the neighbourhood and does odd jobs, police said.

It was during one of those visits that 50-year-old ASI Dileep Singh came in contact with the woman. “When the woman sought his help in settling the dispute, the policeman demanded sexual favours from her,” the officer said. The woman did her best to keep him away, but the policeman allegedly kept in contact saying only he could help her, said the officer.

“On Tuesday, Singh allegedly lured the woman to a private flat in the neighbourhood on the pretext of arranging a meeting with other party and raped the woman in the flat,” said the officer.

The woman informed the police on Tuesday. “The woman was sent for medical examination, which confirmed rape,” said the investigator.

“We registered an FIR on Wednesday. The call records showed the policeman had been calling the woman frequently. Also, the CCTV footage confirmed that the policeman had led the woman into the flat where the rape took place,” said the officer.