Delhi: Police claim minor girl ‘cooked up’ gang-rape story to save 22-year-old boyfriend

Afraid that her parents would get to know she was out with her boyfriend, a 15-year-old girl in outer Delhi’s Begumpur allegedly cooked up a story about being gang-raped by four men in a park, police claimed.

Rishi pal, DCP (Rohini) said her boyfriend was allegedly having physical relations with her despite being aware that she is a minor. The 22-year-old man has been arrested and booked for rape.

The police began probing the case on Wednesday morning after receiving a call from the girl’s father. The complainant alleged his daughter was kidnapped from a flea market in Begumpur by two bike-borne men and was taken to a public park around 9.30 pm on Tuesday.

The girl’s father alleged two others joined the kidnappers and allegedly raped her. She returned home and narrated this story to her father, who deliberated legal action overnight before calling the police.

But when the police began investigating the case, footage from a CCTV camera installed in the flea market did show any kidnapping, the DCP said. “The girl was seen in the footage, but no bikers were seen picking her from the spot where she claimed she was kidnapped,” the DCP said.

Police analysed her phone calls, which revealed she had spoken to a youth around 10 pm on Tuesday. The youth was called for questioning and he turned out to be the girl’s boyfriend for the past one year, said the DCP.

According to police, the boyfriend told them that he had picked up the girl from the market at 9.35 pm and took her to the park to spend some time together. When confronted with this version, the girl allegedly conceded that she had “lied” about the “sequence of events” out of fear that her parents would know that she was out with him.

She initially told the police that the four men had approached her in the park while she was with her boyfriend. They beat up her boyfriend before taking turns to rape her, she had alleged.

But the boyfriend’s version did not allegedly corroborate with the girl’s, leading police to further suspect what had happened. “The scientific and prima facie evidences confirmed that no gangrape had occurred. The girl later accepted that she had lied to protect her boyfriend,” said the DCP.