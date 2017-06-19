Who’s Zohra? Hunt on after Delhi Police find newborn twin girls dead in DDA park

With just the first name of a woman as clue, the Delhi Police is struggling to trace the parents of newborn twin girls who were found dead and abandoned in a DDA park in north Delhi’s Keshavpuram on Friday.

Visitors to the park near the SDM Court in Keshavpuram had spotted the bodies of the twin infants in a half-dug pit under a tree on Friday morning.

“It appears that the person who abandoned them there was trying to dig a pit to bury the babies. It looks like that person was forced to abandon it and flee. Probably someone walked into that part of the park at that time,” a senior police officer said.

Visitors at the park informed the police about the bodies after which a PCR van was rushed to the spot. “The babies were without clothes when we reached there,” said the officer. Hospital tags reading ‘D/O- Zohra’ was found on the hand of the two babies.

The children were taken to a hospital in the hope of reviving them, but they were declared brought dead. Police subsequently registered a case under Indian penal Code section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body).

The investigators then approached the hospitals in the to identify the mother of the babies. “But none of the hospitals in our district and nearby areas have reported any entry under the name of Zohra,” said the officer. “The children appear to be premature. Each of them weighed just 450 grams,” the investigator said.

No eyewitnesses have emerged in the case so far. The CCTV cameras installed outside the park have also not been of any help in the investigation.

While these babies appear to have been delivered at a hospital, the national capital has witnessed several instances of foetuses being dumped in drains and hospital bathrooms over the past few months.

On February 20, a five-month-old unborn boy was found abandoned in a toilet in south Delhi’s Madan Mohan Malviya hospital in Delhi. On the same day, a female foetus was found wrapped in a newspaper inside a dustbin of an upscale residential complex in Gurgaon. More recently in May, a discarded foetus was found in the parking lot in north Delhi’s Jahangirpuri.