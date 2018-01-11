Delhi Police PCR van helps a young mother feed her baby

Hassled and clueless, a woman in her twenties approached a Police Control Room Van (PCR) at India Gate. Holding her crying baby, she looked restless. “We saw her coming. She looked tensed. We sensed that she needed help,” says Ram Kumar, Assistant Senior Inspector (ASI), Delhi Police, who is also the in-charge of

PCR-17. He adds, “She told us that her baby is hungry and crying for the past one hour. The lady could not feed because there is no private space around.”

Without a second thought, Kumar instructed his team to help the woman. “We took our wireless set from the van and stood outside it so that the lady could feed her child inside the van, in privacy.” Many have applauded the initiative on social media, however Kumar thinks that this act was nothing out of the ordinary for him or his team. “This was a genuine problem that she faced. Being guards of the city, it is our job to extend a helping hand. Hamne hamari duty bhi nibha li, aur thodi insaniyat bhi dikha di,” says Kumar.

Ashish Barak, the gunman with the PCR Van, says that it’s quite rewarding and motivating when people acknowledge police efforts. “People were watching us. They must be trying to figure out what’s happening. After the lady fed her child, she and her husband thanked us and even told others about the help we provided. that felt so good that, at least someone is talking positive about us.”

And the additional DCP (PCR), Rakesh Kumar Bansal says that this is not the one-off incident, for women and distressed are always on the priority of Delhi Police. The staff has been instructed to help them without waiting for a call and approval. Bansal says, ”We have already instructed our team to provide an assistance to the people in need. Whether it’s about providing taxi to the girls during late night or helping those who are new in the Capital, we are always proactive.”

