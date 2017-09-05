Delhi Police Twitter: Revisit Delhi’s history with throwback pics every Thursday

What could be a better platform than social media to connect with the youth? Using Twitter as a medium, Delhi Police has come up with a campaign called #KhaasHaiItihaas. To share the long history of Delhi Police, the organisation’s social media team is uploading graphics — that have historical information — every Thursday.

The first picture posted on the Twitter account of Delhi Police shows the First Information Report (FIR) that was filed for the first time by Delhi Police, which was in 1861. “Delhi Police is the oldest police force, and there is a very rich history associated with this department. We even have police stations that were built before India’s independence, but most of the youngsters are unaware of such interesting facts. We have started this initiative to connect with the youth. The interesting facts about Delhi Police will attract more youngsters to our Twitter handle, and we can keep them informed about our other plans too,” says Madhur Verma, DCP and PRO, Delhi Police.

The facts that are being shared on #ThrowbackThursdays will include rare things such as the first original stamp and the first maps of Delhi. These documents and artifacts add to Delhi’s rich history. Rizwan Quaiser, professor at Department of History in Jamia Millia Islamia University, says, “Delhi is a city of monuments, heritage and rich culture. It’s the Capital of India and everybody should know about the intellectual past of the city. It’s a wonderful thing for the Delhi Police to inform people about their history and Delhi’s history through social media. We should all welcome this step.”

This graphic shows the first FIR filed in Delhi in 1861. (Twitter/ Delhi Police )

The followers of Delhi Police’s Twitter handle are happy about being intrigued over such historical trivia. “When I saw the graphic created around the first FIR filed in Delhi, I couldn’t believe that it was just for some annas (one sixteenth of a rupee). I was so surprised that I tagged my college friends in that post and everyone found it so cool that now we keep a look out for every Thursday, so that we can check out a new fact about Delhi’s history and then discuss and share it with others. In fact, my friends and I think that instead of just Thursdays, they should post it everyday,” says Mansi Khanna, a student from Gargi College, Delhi University.

Any guesses for what will be uploaded next Thursday?

