Delhi pollution affecting Mahatma Gandhi too? MLAs put protective mask on statue

Two Delhi MLAs tied a protective mask on Thursday on a statue of Mahatma Gandhi, registering their protest against the Delhi government’s “non-utilisation” of environment fund to combat air pollution.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Kapil Mishra, before being stopped and detained by police, managed to put on one mask on the statue of Gandhi and another on that of a woman at the Gyarah Murti sculpture near Mother Teresa Crescent on Sardar Patel Marg.

The legislators were later released by police.

Sirsa, a SAD-BJP MLA, said it was “shocking” that the Arvind Kejriwal government collected Rs 787 crore of environment cess but spent only Rs 93 lakh out of it.

“People of Delhi are suffering from a serious crisis due to air pollution but chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is busy in his dramatics and running away from every responsibility,” Sirsa said.

Kapil Mishra is a suspended MLA of the Aam Aadmi Party.

The Gyarah Murti sculpture that has 11 statues depicts the Dandi March of 1931, with Mahatma Gandhi leading men and women including some prominent leaders of the national freedom movement.