Delhi pollution live: Air quality still severe, rain expected on Wednesday

The air quality in Delhi-NCR was back to ‘severe’ or ‘emergency’ category on Monday -- for the second time in past six days -- even as the Delhi government urged the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to allow exemptions for women drivers and two-wheelers for “this year” in implementation of the odd-even traffic restriction scheme.

The toxicity in the air rose to ‘severe-plus’ category on a day schools in the national capital reopened after remaining closed since Thursday due to ‘severe’ air pollution levels.

With light rain or drizzle expected on Wednesday, air quality may improve in the coming days.

Here are the live updates:

9.45am: Train operations were still affected. Around 10 inbound trains were cancelled, 34 rescheduled, and 73 trains were delayed.

9.30am:

8.30am: Areas close to the Delhi Technical University were the most polluted with a severe AQI of 492. The primary pollutant here was PM2.5.

8.20am: Dilshad Garden had the cleanest air, with an AQI of 312.

8am: The EPCA, a Supreme Court-appointed panel to monitor pollution in Delhi-NCR, has suggested banning plying of diesel vehicles and shutting down thermal power plants when pollution breaches ‘emergency’ levels as a part of its new recommendations to strengthen the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).