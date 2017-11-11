Delhi pollution Live: Odd-even scheme to be back? NGT to decide today

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) will on Saturday decide the fate of the Delhi government’s odd-even road rationing plan and whether it should be implemented in the city from next week.

The tribunal on Friday said the scheme was a “farce”, and that it cannot be implemented from next week without its permission.

“It is a farce. The publicity you gave to odd-even 2, did you give to destination buses too?” it had asked the Delhi government, referring to the non-stop buses launched earlier this year in a bid to encourage car owners to travel by public transport.

Arvind Kejriwal-led government announced on Thursday that the scheme, which allows private cars with odd and even registration numbers to ply only on alternate days, would be rolled out from November 13 to 17 in view of the rising pollution in Delhi.

However, experts had questioned the timing of the move, given that the air quality may improve by then, and pointed out that two earlier editions in 2016 had failed to alleviate pollution levels.

Here are the live updates:

11.10am: Hearing related to odd-even scheme begins in the National Green Tribunal.

10.40am: Delhi’s air quality appeared to be improving on Saturday as a haze over the capital started to disperse overnight, bringing down pollution levels considerably after three days of extreme conditions, officials said.

10am: On Thursday, NGT’s order directed the government to track down all the hot spots with the PM10 more than 600 and spray water from helicopters or aircraft to tackle dust pollution across the city.

The tribunal has issued a slew of directions to deal with the worsening air quality in Delhi and neighbouring states, banning construction and industrial activities and entry of trucks, even as it criticised the Delhi government and civic bodies over the situation.