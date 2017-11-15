Delhi pollution live: Air quality improves but still ‘very poor’, Kejriwal to meet Haryana CM

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal left for Haryana on Wednesday to meet chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and discuss the issue of stubble burning and air pollution.

Kejriwal in a tweet said he along with Delhi environment minister Imran Hussain, environment department secretary Keshav Chandra was on their way to the neighbouring state “to discuss issues related to pollution” with Khattar and his team.

Kejriwal had earlier blamed stubble burning by farmers in Punjab and Haryana for the thick smog that has descended over Delhi.

Here are the live updates:

11am: At least seven trains were cancelled, and 26 were running late due to shallow fog in northern India, a railway official said.

10.40am: Weathermen said Delhi will witness ‘very poor’ air for some time now.

10.30am: The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the Capital was recorded at 368 by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) at 10am on Wednesday. While the AQI is below the severe mark and is considered ‘normal’ at this time of the year, it is still in ‘very poor’ category and higher than Tuesday’s 24-hour average of 308.

10.05am:

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal leaves for Chandigarh, will be meeting Haryana CM ML Khattar. (earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/II5GVOt8O7 — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2017

9.52am: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal leaves for Chandigarh, will meet his Haryana counterpart ML Khattar.

9.30am: Expressing shock at the loss of healthy live years due to illness from growing air pollution in Delhi and other parts of the country, Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) said all cities of India should be mandated to implement clean air action plan in a time-bound manner and fix responsibility to meet clean air standards.

8.45am: The Indian Meteorological Department has forecasted some shallow fog and mist in the morning till Saturday.