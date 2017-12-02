Delhi pollution: Stop entry of trucks ahead of border during ‘emergency’ days, says EPCA

The Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution Control and Prevention Authority (EPCA) will send Delhi Police a map of 17 turnaround points ahead of the Capital’s border, for better implementation of the ban on entry trucks, if and when required next.

These turnaround points are at Siwah in Panipat, Sonepat, Bahalgarh, Rohtak, Sampla, Bahadurgarh, Panchgaon and Rajiv Chowk in Gurgaon, Bawal, Badkhal, Kithwari Palwal, KMP and Ballabgarh in Haryana. In Uttar Pradesh, the points are Loni Tiraha, Bhopura Border, Seema Border and UP Gate.

The ban on the entry of trucks in Delhi was imposed for the first time from 11pm on November 9 after the pollution levels touched the “severe plus” category. The notification issued by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee after EPCA’s nod asked the Delhi traffic police and the municipal corporations of Delhi to prohibit the entry of heavy and medium goods vehicles, except those carrying essential commodities, in the national capital.

According to the graded response action plan (GRAP) implemented in Delhi, the ban on entry of truck in Delhi comes into force when PM2.5 levels — the measure of particulate matter in air — cross 300 microgramme per cubic metre and PM10 levels rise over 500 microgramme per cubic metre, the severe plus or emergency levels.

However, in a recent review meeting of the GRAP, authorities pointed out the problems they had in sending trucks back from the border. “There are no turnaround points on the borders which resulted in massive traffic jams the last time the ban was enforced. If police in NCR help us, then this ban can be carried out smoothly,” a Delhi Police official said in the meeting.

EPCA members said Delhi Police will have to co-ordinate with cops from bordering NCR towns, who will have to send these trucks back as preventive action before they reach the borders of the city.

“This measure is for Delhi. Over 80,000 trucks enter the city daily. This is designed to protect Delhi’s air shed but the city government and police have to implement it. We will write to the police commissioner to co-ordinate with his counterparts in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and have enclosed a map of the turnaround points before the Delhi border,” EPCA member Sunita Narain told Hindustan Times.