Delhi: PTM in over 1,000 schools over changes in Class 9 exam scheme

Over 1,000 Delhi government schools will hold a parent teacher meeting (PTM) on Friday in which parents will be informed about the changes in the examination scheme for Class 9.

The PTM will be held between 8am and 12 noon at morning shift schools and 2pm-6pm at evening shift schools. Teachers have to brief the parents of each student individually for at least 5-10 minutes.

On Monday, the Directorate of Education (DoE) issued a circular to all schools about the guidelines to be followed on the PTM day.

For class 9-12, schools have been asked to inform parents about the changes notified by CBSE in the examination scheme like requirement of 33% marks (27 marks out of 80 marks) for passing and inclusion of complete syllabus in end term/final examination.

“Importance of attendance shall also be explained to the parents. 75% attendance is compulsory for appearing in final examination. Attendance of classes held during summer vacation/winter break is also to be counted in the total attendance,” the circular read.

The first and second term examinations are scheduled to be held from September 12 to October 3 and February 19, 2018 to March 24, 2018 respectively. Results for the first term will be declared on October 10.

“Parents shall be briefed about the importance of terminal examinations. They shall also be requested to help their wards to prepare well and to ensure that their wards appear in terminal examinations without fail,” the circular said.

Schools have been asked to advise parents to avoid long absence of students from schools during summer vacation and winter break.

Schools have been asked to retain the notebooks of all subjects and unit test answer sheets of the students to show to the parents.

“All parents are to be shown well-maintained exemplary class work and home work notebooks of students. However, incomplete and ill-maintained notebooks of the students shall be brought to notice of their parents only,” said the circular.

Schools have been advised to take help of local police for traffic and crowd management to avoid any inconvenience to parents and students.