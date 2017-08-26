Delhi: Responding to SOS call by friend, businessman takes on robbers, shoot one

Responding to a distress call by the owner of an electronic showroom that was allegedly being burgled, a 56-year-old businessman shot dead one of the three robbers in northeast Delhi’s Karawal Nagar on Saturday, police said.

Ashok Kumar acted in self defence after one of the thieves fired two rounds at him, said AK Singla, DCP (north-east). Though Kumar’s licensed rifle has been seized, he has been provided security and will soon be rewarded for his bravery, said the officer.

The electronics showroom allegedly targeted by the three thieves is located in Rama Garden in Karawal Nagar and belongs to Akash Jain. He had lost goods and cash worth almost Rs 10 lakh in another burglary at his showroom in July this year.

Since Jain lives around a kilometre away from his electronics showroom, he had recently installed CCTV cameras equipped with sensors. So when the three burglars tried to enter the showroom through the terrace around 2.30 am on Saturday, they noticed a camera installed there.

Police said the burglars tried to tamper with the camera but it triggered an alarm. “Messages about the camera tampering were sent to the showroom’s management as well as the owner,” said the DCP.

Jain decided to request his friend, Ashok Kumar, to check if there was any problem. Kumar lives and runs his furniture business from a building next to the showroom.

“When I learnt of the suspicious activity, I picked up my licensed gun and came out of my house. I found three thieves on the terrace of the showroom. On realising that their game was up, one of them pulled out a pistol and fired two rounds at me. But I managed to escape unhurt,” Kumar said.

In response, Kumar immediately cocked his rifle and fired at the burglars. “The thief who had fired at me managed to jump aside and save himself. I fired three rounds in response,” said Kumar.

Police said one bullet hit another burglar in his head killing him on the spot. The other two thieves immediately fled the spot. Kumar then decided to inform the police.

When a police team reached the spot, they found the body of one of the suspects, two countrymade pistols, a stolen motorcycle on which the thieves had arrived and some housebreaking equipment, said the DCP.

The dead man was identified as 25-year-old Danish, a resident of Welcome in east Delhi. Police said there were five previous criminal cases against him. A hunt is on for his accomplices and an attempt to murder case registered against the suspects.

No case will be registered against Kumar even as police have seized his rifle till the time their investigation is on.

‘I do not fear firing a bullet or taking one’

The murder of Ashok Kumar’s brother in 1991 had forced the 56-year-old to seek licence for a rifle. “I have never slept without the rifle by my side ever since,” said Kumar.

It was this rifle that prevented a burglary at his friend’s electronics showroom in northeast Delhi’s Karawal Nagar in the early hours of Saturday. By the time a mini “gunbattle” with the burglars came to an end, one of the suspects was dead with a bullet in his head.

“The god above has given me enough courage and strength. I do not fear firing a bullet or taking one if needed,” Kumar told Hindustan Times.

“I did not hesitate once before pulling the trigger when one of the burglars began firing at me. I knew I could be killed but these burglars are a constant threat to our business. The electronics showroom targeted by the thieves had been burgled even before — on July 25,” he said.

He said the situation on the ground did not give him an opportunity to call the police first. “When Akash Jain (the electronics showroom owner) called me in the middle of my sleep, I knew something was wrong. So I had carried my rifle along with me when I walked out of my house to check, he said.

Kumar has turned into an overnight hero in his Ram Garden neighbourhood in Karawal Nagar. The police too appreciate his courage. “He is a hero for doing what was necessary at that moment. We will reward him soon,” said AK Singla, DCP (north-east).

The police have decided not to expose Kumar to any threat after Saturday’s incident. So, while they have been forced to seize his rifle until the probe ends, they have provided him a personal security officer.