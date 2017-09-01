Delhi’s Aman Committee citizens, police personnel have one aim — peaceful festivities

Eid-ul-Adha, the ongoing Ganapati festivities, and soon after that Navratri, Dussehra and Diwali — festive season is here in full swing. And aiming to ensure that all religious celebrations take place without one community hurting another’s sentiments is the Aman Committee of Delhi, formed around 1980.

“Also known as Nagrik Suraksha Samiti, it was formed at several areas in Delhi that are marked sensitive (residents are a mixed lot, practicing different religions). The committee springs into action before every festival,” says Madhur Verma, DCP and PRO, Delhi Police.

For instance, ahead of Eid-ul-Adha, the police department organised several meetings with the committee and briefed them to ensure safety. “The committee consists of police officers, members of political parties and residents from various communities. We pick representatives who hold a position of significance in their residential areas and are popular enough, so in case of an emergency, they can work as an interface between the police and the people. Before major festivals, meetings are organised with the reps,” adds Verma.

Members are proud to have made a difference in the way people perceive the actions of the police, during times of distress. Arjuna Kumar, chief-convener, Sadar Bazaar Aman Committee, says, “I’ve been a member for 20 years, and have seen a notable change since the committee has been formed. Before the formation of the committee, there used to be a lot of chaos, but admirable coordination can be seen now... For example, after praying at Jama Masjid, people from all communities wish Muslims, and during Diwali, everyone gets together to share sweets.”

Zia Qureshi, also a member of Sadar Bazaar Aman Committee, says, “The Nagrik Suraksha Committee is a perfect example of secularism. There are around 70-80 members. When we sit together, under one roof, no one is known by their political or religious identity. We treat each other as members of the committee only. The major advantage of this group is that we don’t let rumors spread, and solve the issues within us. In the end, what matters is aman (peace).”

Mohd Ashif from the committee of Trilokpuri area, says, “We solve major issues within the committee, and that’s the whole purpose of it... Whether sensitive or not, I believe that each area of the city should have an Aman Committee.”

Follow @htTweets for more