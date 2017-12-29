Delhi: School management committees to get more money, power to hire teachers

The Delhi government on Thursday announced that they will empower school management committees (SMCs) further by allocating additional funds to them to be used for academic and extra-curricular purposes in the next budget.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also suggested that SMCs should be authorised to hire teachers on a temporary basis, until the department can fill the vacant posts.

Manish Sisodia, the education minister of Delhi, along with CM Kejriwal, made the announcements while interacting with the 16,000 newly elected SMC members and launching an app to facilitate their functioning at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Thursday.

“Till now the SMCs and the Vidyalaya Kalyan Samiti (VKS) that worked in the morning shift school would get Rs 4 lakh, and those in the evening shift would get Rs 1 lakh... We are now creating a scheme, which will be a part of the next budget, under which every school’s SMC will get Rs 3-4 lakh, based on the number of students they have,” said Sisodia.

Atishi Marlena, the advisor to Sisodia, told HT that this would be in addition to the VKS funds that schools already receive.

“The evening shift schools get very little funds when compared to the morning shift ones. Also, the VKS funds are only meant to be used for infrastructural needs. The additional funds can be utilised for academic purposes and organising extra curricular activities in schools,” said Marlena. She added that they could also use the funds to hire more manpower, such as gardeners and electricians, and would not need to put in their requisition with the Public Works Department (PWD) as they were earlier required to do.

In addition to this, Kejriwal, also asked chief secretary, Anshu Prakash, to hire teachers on a temporary basis until the DoE can fill the vacant posts to combat the teacher shortage in Delhi.

There are around 9,500 vacant teacher posts in Delhi government schools, with an additional 15,000 posts that are filled by guest teachers.

“Until the government recruits a permanent teacher to the post, SMCs should have the power to appoint teachers so that the education of kids is not affected. I request the chief secretary to implement the proposal as soon as possible,” said Kejriwal.

Sisodia had earlier mentioned how an SMC had sought the services of a Delhi University professor to teach economics, as their school did not have teacher for the subject.

Marlena explained that they will soon ask the DoE to move the proposal forward.

However, this proposal will have to be approved by the lieutenant governor of Delhi, as recruitment falls under his purview.