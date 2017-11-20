Delhi set to get facelift ahead of Asean summit in January

Monuments, prominent tourist attractions and markets across Delhi are set to get a facelift ahead of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) summit, which the national capital will host in January next year.

Lighting of monuments such as Jama Masjid, Lal Quila, Humayun Tomb, Safdarjung Tomb, Lotus Temple and Fatehpuri Mosque, painting of public places and markets, plantation of decorative flowers at unpaved areas are among the prominent steps planned to be implemented by three civic bodies ahead of event scheduled to take place from January 19-30.

Unipoles, which will be installed on major roads, will also display information about the summit and leaders attending the event from 10 countries, officials said.

North Delhi Municipal Corporation commissioner Madup Vyas said Union minister for external affairs Sushma Swaraj convened a meeting with mayors and standing committee chairmen of all three corporations on November 15 to share the information about the summit.

“The minister stressed upon making the city more clean and beautiful during the event. We are planning to start the drive from January 1,” said Vyas, during the standing committee meeting on Friday.

Puneet Goel, south corporation commissioner, said that the action plan of civic bodies will also include repairing of roads, beautification of roundabouts and parks, removing encroachments etc.

“We will pay special attention on the beautification of the Chandni Chowk area as it is among the major tourist attractions in city,” said Vyas.

To discuss the modalities, Delhi government will also be calling a meeting with the three civic agencies soon, said Vyas. “During the meeting we might get some funds allocated for implementing of these projects on time,” he said.

Prior to this, there is plan to call a joint meeting with the councillors and officials to find out any addition in the proposal. “The idea is to get their feedbacks and opinions. Officials ensured that all areas should be kept neat and clean during the event,” said Tilak Raj Kataria, standing committee chairman.