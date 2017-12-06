Delhi teen falls off flyover: Unfinished loop attracts stunt bikers, say locals

Hours after a 15-year-old was killed after falling 40-feet from a loop of the yet-to-be opened Mukundpur Flyover in north Delhi, locals said the absence of barricades and guards has made the road a favourite for stunt bikers .

On Tuesday, the 15-year-old, Karan Dutt, was killed after he lost control of the motorcycle he was riding on the under-construction loop and plunged nearly 40 feet below onto the Ring Road.

Aslam Khan, DCP (northwest), confirmed that the loop, which is being constructed by the Public Works Department (PWD), is unguarded and did not have signages restricting motorists from entering the road. PWD officials did not respond to the allegations.

When HT visited the spot on Tuesday, the entry was partially blocked by cement slabs. Yet, the opening was enough to allow a four-wheeler to enter the loop that is nearly a kilometre long. The exit point was completely open.

“The cement slabs were set up by PWD authorities only after the accident on Tuesday. Till the time the construction was on, guards were deployed. But for the past many weeks, there is no one to stop motorists from using the loop,” alleged Pankaj Singh, uncle of Kunal Dutt, the 15-year-old boy killed in Tuesday’s accident.

“We can’t say if the two boys consciously chose to ride on the loop, but restrictions could have prevented the mishap,” Singh said.

In the absence of restrictions, the loop regularly witnesses stunt biking and racing, locals alleged. “Boys as young as 13, indulge in racing along the sharp curves of the loop,” said Ramashray Singh, a local resident.

The stretch was also found littered with empty alcohol bottles and cigarette packs. “At nights, youngsters race on heavy and loud motorcycles. Most of them are drunk,” said Ravinder Kumar, a stall owner nearby.

Delhi police on Tuesday said the teens had fallen after they failed to negotiate a sharp turn while riding on the flyover. Police have no evidence to confirm if the two were performing stunts on their bike.