Delhi teenager killed in front of mother over whitener inhalation sharing

A juvenile on Thursday apprehended and another man arrested from northwest Delhi’s Bharat Nagar for allegedly killing a 16-year-old boy in front of his mother, following a fight over sharing whitener for inhalation to get a high, the police said.

In the afternoon, the police were informed that a teenager was declared “brought dead” by the doctors at a hospital after being attacked with a broken glass bottle.

The deceased, Shahrukh, was a resident of Kabir Nagar.

The deceased and the accused were said to be addicted to whitener. The two used to frequently fight with each other over sharing the substance, the police said.

The accused, also a resident of the same area, told the police that as Shahrukh had refused to share whitener with him, he decided to confront him.

Another man, Dinesh Chegi, was also present when the altercation between the accused and the deceased took place and all three were sitting by the Kabir Nagar railway tracks, the police said.

Dinesh allegedly instigated the accused to launch an attack on Shahrukh, said a senior police officer.

The accused subsequently slit the victim’s neck with a broken glass bottle and along with Chegi, fled the spot, he added.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s mother was informed of the scuffle between her son and the accused. She reached the spot and saw Shahrukh collapse, the officer said.

With the help of the locals, she rushed her son to a hospital, where he was declared “brought dead” by the doctors.

A case was registered on a complaint by the deceased’s mother, the police said, adding that subsequently, Dinesh was arrested and the juvenile accused apprehended.

Shahrukh’s body was sent for a post-mortem, the police said.