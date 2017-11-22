Delhi temperature dips to 9.6ºC, pollution levels stay in ‘very poor’ category

Delhi’s temperature on Wednesday dipped to 9.6 degrees Celsius from Tuesday’s minimum of 10.2 even as the pollution levels continued to remain in “very poor” category on Wednesday.

The temperature recorded on Wednesday was two notches below the season’s average and Met department officials said the maximum temperature will be around 24 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature on Tuesday was 24.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average.

Though the Capital woke up to a clear sky, the air quality index (AQI) remained above 300 on Wednesday. “The sky will remain clear throughout the day with mist on Thursday morning. The visibility at Safdarjung was 3000 metre while it was 1800 metre at Palam,” the Met official said.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI — a number based on the readings of particulate matter and toxic gases — stood at 328 classified as “very poor” at 8.30am on Wednesday.

“Very poor” is an improvement over “severe” category for the index which is measured between 401-500. The AQI on Wednesday was almost in the same range as it was on Tuesday.

Forecasts say that with strong wind speed, the air quality will continue to remain in the “very poor” category over the next few days, which is normal during the November month. The levels of particulate matter are well below the severe range.

The air quality on Saturday and Sunday was in “poor” levels with 298 and 292 index values respectively. It became fouler with 326 index value on Monday and entered the “very poor” category.

