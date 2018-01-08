Delhi thieves inspired by the movie ‘Gone in Sixty Seconds’ held with 22 bikes

Inspired by Hollywood movie Gone in Sixty Seconds, two men, who were arrested on Sunday with 22 motorcycles, had set a target of stealing a two-wheeler everyday.

South East district police on Sunday said it had arrested two men — 25-year-old Manmeet and 18-year-old Sumit — for their alleged involvement in a spate of such thefts since November. Earlier, the two were in jail for theft and had been released on bail in November. “Once Manmeet was released, the two regrouped and decided to go on a stealing spree. They both were fascinated by movies on thieves and used to watch such movies. They were especially fond of Hindi dubbed version of Hollywood movies with such plots and looked for innovative ways to steal,” said DCP south east Chinmoy Biswal.

He added that the duo had planned to steal 50-60 motorcycles and then sell them to buy an auto rickshaw to ferry passengers during the day and smuggle liquor and ganja at night.

On how they were finally nabbed, Biswal said, they were gathering intelligence about auto lifters and also keeping a close vigil over the activities of recently released persons.

“We received a tip off about the movement of notorious auto lifters namely Manmeet alias Monu and Sumit alias Sonu or Sukka near Kalkaji Mandir on Saturday and also learnt that they would come on a stolen motor cycle. A special picket was set up near the foot-over bridge at outer ring road for vehicle checking,” said Biswal.

The two were later seen riding a motorcycle and coming from Nehru Place side. They were signalled by the staff to stop the vehicle for checking but they tried to slip through. “However, the staff overpowered and apprehended them,” Biswal added.