Delhi University may soon get its own official annual magazine

Delhi University may soon have an official annual magazine, bulletin, journal and wall newspapers, and will probably be able to get legal advice, with the students’ union formulating a magazine committee and a legal cell.

The DUSU president, Rocky Tuseed, has formulated a DUSU magazine committee and a DUSU legal cell in the university on Saturday. Both the committees will be headed by Tuseed as its chairman, and its members were nominated by him.

The magazine committee will be responsible for publishing electronic and printed materials, and is supposed to provide an avenue for students to have their articles in English, Hindi, Sanskrit and other languages published.

“The magazine will be out by the end of our tenure, and we hope that this will continue as an annual tradition,” said Tuseed.

The DUSU legal cell is expected to provide legal aid and advice, spread legal awareness, make representations on the behalf of students, and also monitor the grievance redressal mechanism of the DUSU.

“The legal cell is affiliated with the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA). They will also prepare the charter of students’ rights, which will look at the basic rights of students. We will then have consultations with individual colleges about this, and also help create awareness amongst the student community about the same,” said Tuseed.

The charter of students’ rights was an election promise of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), on whose ticket Tuseed won the DUSU presidency.