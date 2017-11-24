Delhi wakes up to season’s coldest morning at 7.6ºC

Delhiites woke up to a cold morning as the minimum temperature plunged to 7.6 degrees Celsius, the lowest recorded this season.

The Met office has forecast clear skies for the rest of the day.

“The minimum temperature was recorded at 7.6 degrees, four notches below the season’s average, which is the lowest in the season so far,” the Met department official said.

The humidity was recorded at 69 per cent at 8.30am.

“The maximum temperature is expected to hover at 26 degrees Celsius,” the weatherman said.

On Thursday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 25.6 and 9.4 degrees respectively.

Met officials of the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre had told HT on Thursday that a clear sky and strong north-westerly winds blowing over Delhi has caused the mercury to fall.

“While the dry cold winds from north and north-western parts of India are bringing in the chill, the clear sky has helped the mercury to drop further. Even though the temperature is building up during the day, the land is able to radiate the heat at night allowing the minimum temperature to plummet,” said Kuldeep Srivastava a senior scientist of the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre.