Delhi water tariff hiked by 20% for consumption above 20000 litres, effective from Feb 1

The Delhi Jal Board on Tuesday hiked the water tariff by 20% for users who consume more than 20,000 litres per month. The hike will effectively increase the monthly charges by Rs 28 for consumers crossing the limit of 20,000 litres, a senior DJB official said.

The new proposed tariff will be applicable from February 1 next year, the board announced on Tuesday. It is the second time since the Aam Aadmi Party came to power in 2015 that the water price has been raised. The government had made use of up to 20,000 litres of water free.

According to reports, the DJB has justified the hike by citing a revenue loss of Rs 516 crore in 2016-2017 and Rs 209 crore in the fiscal year before that.

The DJB has been providing up to 20,000 litres of water free of cost to domestic consumers every month. Domestic users who consume between 20,000 and 30,000 litres of water per month currently pay a service charge of Rs 219.62 and a volumetric charge of Rs 21.97 per 1,000 litres.

Those who use over 30,000 litres a month are paying Rs 292.82 in service charge and Rs 36.61 per 1,000 litres.

The current hike comes three months after Kejriwal took over the ministerial portfolio of water after Kapil Mishra was sacked. The government had last hiked the water price in 2015, days after the Aam Aadmi Party had come to power. It was a 10% hike for people consuming over 20,000 litres. This was in keeping with the annual automatic 10% hike system put in place by the Sheila Dikshit government in 2009.

However, the AAP government in 2016 decided against following the auto mechanism and put any subsequent hikes on hold.