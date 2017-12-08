Delhi: ‘Wholesale’ illegal arms maker, dealer nabbed with 28 ‘high quality’ guns

A “wholesale” illegal arms dealer who provided “high-quality” country-made guns to criminals in the National Capital Region has been arrested from Delhi and 28 guns recovered from him, police said on Thursday.

The arrest of accused Mohd Intezar also led police to his manufacturing unit in Meerut. “Though he operated from his home, he employed a team of six men who manufactured 15-20 country-made guns on an average every day,” an investigator told HT.

“These guns were manufactured with high proficiency and had a fine finish. There is no limit to how many rounds you could fire using these guns. The barrels do not burst during shooting and the handler does not stand the risk of getting injured, something that criminals often find problematic with regular country-made weapons,” the officer added.

According to Shibesh Singh, DCP (Dwarka), Intezaar has confessed to his gang supplying more than 350 such guns to criminals in Delhi-NCR in the last six months. The DCP said that these guns had been used by criminals in and around Dwarka area on several occasions in the recent past.

“They operated only as wholesalers, not as retailers,” said the DCP. “To keep the police away, they relied heavily on code words such as ‘machine’ and ‘bhains’ for pistols and ‘kallu mian’ and ‘ghanta ghar’ for names of places where the weapon deliveries were to take place,” the DCP added.

The officer said Intezar, 28, was arrested and the weapons seized from him on the Najafgarh-Uttam Nagar Road in Delhi around 6.30pm on Wednesday by the Dwarka district’s Anti-Auto Theft Squad.

“When we received a tip-off about Intezar visiting the city with a consignment of guns, we decided to send a policeman as a decoy customer. He posed as a local goon and struck a deal for 25-30 guns,” said the DCP.

Intezar’s interrogation revealed that six months ago he had roped in a friend who was earlier involved in making country-made guns. It was decided that Intezar’s home in Meerut would serve as the factory.

“Six men were put on the job. Each of them manufactured two-to-four guns on a daily basis. They manufactured guns of different bores and were able to easily produce double-barrel weapons which needed little additional costs, but fetched much money,” said an investigator.

The cost of making the smallest pistol came to around ₹1,100. This included ₹600 for the raw material and ₹500 as labour charges. But these guns sold for a minimum of ₹8,000 each, said the investigator. The longer guns needed an extra ₹300-400 of investment, but sold for a minimum of ₹15,000 per piece, the investigator said.

Instead of Intezar and his team visiting Delhi often, they preferred to call the buyers to Meerut and collect the guns in order to avoid Delhi Police as much as possible, said the official.