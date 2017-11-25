Delhi: Woman kills toddler by smashing head, hides body in bag

A 35-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing a two-year-old boy by slamming his head against the floor of her house in southwest Delhi’s Uttam Nagar.

The boy father Rakesh Kumar told the police that the woman, Deepu, allegedly abducted his son Nikhil when he was sleeping at home on Thursday and took him to her house where he found the his body.

Deputy commissioner of police SW Shibesh Singh said the injuries on the boy’s head indicated it was smashed on the floor. “We registered a case of murder, abduction and destruction of evidence and arrested the woman. She has been arrested and sent to judicial custody,” said Singh.

The toddler’s family and Deepu lived on different floors of the same building. A few days ago, the boy’s mother, Khushboo, allegedly had a heated argument with her.

Kumar told HT on the phone that on Sunday, there was a fight between his two elder daughters and Deepu’s son and the mothers got involved in the quarrel.

”The fight ended but we were wary about the safety of our three children, Nikhil and our daughters Neha and Sonali. When I left home on Thursday afternoon, the girls were playing outside our building while Nikhil was asleep at my house on the first floor. Before leaving for work, I told Khushboo to take Neha and Sonali back home,” said Kumar.

When Khushboo returned home with the children, she did not find Nikhil in the house, said Kumar, an electrician. “I left around 3.10 pm. Fifteen minutes later, I received a call from Khushboo that the child was missing and returned home with my brother Chandan. My wife had already checked with Deepu by then but she told her that she saw my son going downstairs,” said Kumar.

After checking at nearby places, Kumar and Chandan went to Deepu’s house and confronted her, police said. Unconvinced by her explanation, the brothers barged in and ransacked the house.

Kumar told the investigators that they found a jute bag kept under a neatly arranged pile of beddings in the corner of one of the two rooms. Blood was coming out of it, he told police.

“There was no blood on the floor and we realized that it had been cleaned up it before the body was hidden. I slapped her and rushed my child to a nearby hospital and had asked my brother Vijay to reach her place and keep a watch. On the way, I told my wife and children what had happened ,” said Kumar.

They went to two hospitals. The first allegedly refused to admit the child and the second declared him brought dead.

.