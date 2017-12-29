Delhiites’ pet excuse when caught drunk driving: We were forcefully made to drink

The New Year cheer has set in and it has spiked the responsibility of the security forces in the city to ensure that Delhiites stay safe, while partying, and do not drink drive. A recent initiative by Delhi Police, #YaDrinkYaDrive, is an addition to the many steps, already taken by the police via social media, radio jingles and even integrated drives.

HT joined a team of Delhi Police in one such drives to see how Delhiites try to go scot-free after partying hard. Some got lucky and went by learning a lesson whereas a few others experienced embarrassment at being challaned for drink driving, in the presence of media.

When caught as offenders, some made excuses and some boasted of their high profile contacts to evade the challan. “There are a very few people who accept their mistake and decide to reform,” says Chanda Kanta, a Delhi Traffic Police inspector — one of the many officers on duty, who stays calm, dealing with multiple offenders. The drive is an integrated attempt by Delhi Police, Delhi Traffic Police and Parakram vans. “Though the drives are to create awareness among people, many a times offenders pick up a fight with us. That’s when the diverse teams come in action,” explains Kanta.

If a driver is detected with more than 30 ml of alcohol, a challan is issued by the Traffic Police. (Photo: Shivam Saxena)

And what’s the most common excuse given by the rule breakers? “Doston ne pila di Sir (Friends forcefully made me drink); Maine pelhi baar pee hai (I drank for the first time); Sir aaj josh mein pee li, waise to mai hath bhi nahi lagata (I drank in excitement today otherwise I don’t even touch alcohol) and Aaj galti se 90 percent pee li (By mistake I drank too much today) are some of the lame excuses given. We know these tricks very well, and don’t let the offenders pass by. If we don’t challan them now, it could risk their life later. It’s our duty to protect the citizens,” says Manbir Yadav, assistant sub-inspector, Delhi Traffic Police.

During the drive, Mohit Rana (name changed), a photographer was detected under 50 per cent alcohol influence while driving. “It’s not the first time that I’m drink driving. But it’s the first time that I’m caught. I know it’s for my safety; I promise not to repeat this,” he said.

Another offender, Manish Bhatt (name changed) said, “I’ve drunk and driven many a times. How does it matter? Being challaned in this manner is wrong. I’m not the only one who is drink driving. Either everyone should be checked or no one should be checked.”

Policemen challan a driver as part of the campaign #YaDrinkYaDrive. (Photo: Shivam Saxena/ HT )

Whatever be the case, no police official can lose their calm. “We brief our staff on how to behave with the offenders. No matter how rude the offender behaves, we can’t loose our temper. People boast about their influential contacts and even start dialling a few numbers to escape; but we know how to deal with it,” adds Kanta.

And this, is just the beginning for such drives will be carried out on the New Year’s Eve, too. “We started these drives in mid-December, and it’s part of our zero tolerance policy towards drink driving. We have observed that often culprits of serious offences indulge in drink driving cases.We want to stop that. The prosecution has also been strengthened against them,” says Madhur Verma, DCP PRO, Delhi Police.

Did You Know? Drivers with above 30ml alcohol consumption according to the breathalyser (a device used to measure the amount of alcohol in a driver’s breath) test, are challaned under the offence of drink driving.

Drink driving is a non-compoundable offence, that is, no money is charged at the time of challan. But, the offender has to appear before the traffic court on a given date, along with the slip mentioning the amount of alcohol measured at the time of issuing of challan.

Follow @htTweets for more