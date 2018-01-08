Delhiwale: A suitable boy wanted

A 60-year-old woman with her own apartment in a posh central Delhi locality is looking for a bookish romantic handsome man to marry.

The white coiffured Sultana Abdullah is a retired Air India hostess who spent more than 30 happy years on the national carrier’s in-flight cabin crew. These days, she is often seen cycling around her colony’s bylanes.

Ms Abdullah’s principal qualities — in her own words — include her “wicked sense of humour”, “unfailing loyalty to friends” and the fact that “I check my email only once a month.” Her ideal man should be between 50 and 65 and with common sense. He must be proud of his Indian heritage but should have western sensibilities. “I prefer a happy balance of liberal and conservative instincts.” The suitable candidate should be fond of good music and must not talk politics around the dining table under any circumstances. He should be sufficiently wealthy to take care of his comforts — “at least.”

A man with children and grandchildren is a big plus for “extended families are great fun.”

Disclosure: Ms Abdullah’s lifestyle can be expensive. She occasionally ends up going to Paris for haircuts, Rome for shoes, Nairobi for spices and Wenger’s for sandwiches. She has been married once several years ago in London but “the wedding lasted longer than the marriage.” Her last relationship ended three years ago.

While religion is not a factor, Ms Abdullah promises to seriously consider all proposals from Parsi men—“Because I lived in Bombay for 18 years and because my Air India was founded and nurtured by Parsis.”

Men with paunches, safari suits, and hair colours, please refrain.