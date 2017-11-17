Delhiwale: A thing of beauty spotted on a road divider

A thing of beauty is a joy forever, as the poet suggested. But what if you can’t find the ‘thing’?

We’re thinking about a very particular and lush bougainvillea that’s usually ignored. Perched as she is on a road divider near Moti Bagh flyover.

The best way to savour this anonymous celebrity is from the pavement. Right this moment she’s chock-a-block with pink flowers.

But isn’t that a bit odd? Don’t bougainvillea bloom most generously in summer? (The two bougainvillea trees in Lodhi Gardens are a majestic sight in May and June).

We turned to SS Sandhu at the much-appreciated Bougainvillea Society of India, who explained: “These trees are very hardy. They can tolerate adverse climate”.

He waxed, almost lyrical about their unique talent for thriving “under highly polluted conditions like traffic islands.”

We gaze again at this remarkable bougainvillea as central Delhi traffic rushes past. The tree glows pink. The harder we look, the more its loveliness increases.

Do turn up before the winter chill transforms splendour into nothingness.