Delhiwale: Corn Keema, Made in Janakpuri

Radhika Singh is not your regular home cook. She is supposedly the best in the world. So says her daughter’s friend Nayantara Shaunik. So says her daughter Tanny. So says her son Tanuj. So says her mother-in-law Shakuntala.

We met them all at her home in west Delhi’s Janakpuri. We don’t know what her husband Atul feels about her cooking (he had gone to survey his mango orchard outside the city) but we can hazard a guess.

Ms Singh’s cooking is so popular in her circle of friends and acquaintances that both her children have to carry unusually large lunchboxes every day to their respective colleges to feed classmates.

However, the sweetly modest Ms Singh credits her cooking to her Mumbai-based sister-in-law, Sharda. The charmingly old-fashioned spice box in the kitchen was a gift from her sister-in-law. But Ms Singh’s best friend in the kitchen is an old Phillips radio — in the morning when the whole house is asleep and she is making the day’s first chai, the kitchen pulsates with the romantic melodies of Hindi film songs.

Ms Singh is particularly praised for her rajma, fried bhindi and the intriguingly named rock toast — a sandwich comprising of “bread, suji, vegetables and early morning love”. Today she’s making her wildly popular vegetarian corn keema that she learned from “Sharda Bhabi”.

Strictly speaking, keema is the Delhi-speak for minced meat, but our chef is a vegetarian and so is her keema and one can make it in 15 minutes flat.

VEGETARIAN CORN KEEMA (for 6)

INGREDIENTS

* 2 cups of boiled corn

* 1 finely chopped onion

* I-inch piece of ginger

* 5-6 cloves of garlic

* 2 green chillies

* Chopped green coriander leaves for garnishing

* Salt to taste

* 2-3 pinches of turmeric powder

* 2 tsp Kitchen King Masala

* 1/2 tsp black pepper powder

* 1 tsp of cream

* 2-3 tsp of refined oil or butter

* Water as required

PROCEDURE

* Coarsely grind the boiled corn (one can use little water here)

* Make a paste of ginger, garlic and green chillies

* Place the pan on the burner, add oil/butter and saute the chopped onions till they turn translucent

* Add ginger, garlic and green chilli paste

* Fry for a minute, then add the corn

* Add turmeric powder, salt, Kitchen King masala, and black pepper powder



* Keep stirring so that all spices blend in well and wait for the mixture to start turning thick (add a tbsp of water, if required)

* After a minute, add cream and mix well. Turn off the flame after 30 seconds

* Garnish with green coriander leaves before serving

* Serve hot with plain parathas and lots of love