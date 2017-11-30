Delhiwale: Himani’s ‘go-to’ mutton kofta

Himani Dehlvi lives in a cheery sun-filled apartment in south Delhi’s Greater Kailash Enclave Part-I with husband Vaseem and cook Zakir. A 50-something costume designer, she is famous for her ‘go-to’ mutton kofta. This much-loved dish is not only a permanent feature at Ms Dehlvi’s party table, but also at parties thrown by her friends.

Ms Dehlvi showed no promise of being a kitchen diva. Her lukewarm experiments with cooking began quite late in life. She was already in her 20s and was living in a rented garage-like room in Defence Colony. Her then boyfriend did his best to keep her away from the kitchen. Vaseem often brought her meals from his home without telling his formidable mother.

Today, the mother-in-law, too, is a fan of her daughter-in-law’s ‘go-to’ kofta.

Ms Dehlvi got the initial lessons many years ago from a woman who lived in the town of Saharanpur. “Parveen is married to a man known to us,” says Ms Dehlvi.

Since her kofta has changed too much from what Parveen told her, she feels too intimidated to offer it to her. Sorry, Ms Dehlvi, today Parveen will discover your alterations to her recipe. We are sure she’ll still love it.

INGREDIENTS (for 10)

Kofta

1 kg minced mutton

1 tsp salt

1 tsp red chili powder

1/2 tsp garam masala powder

4 tsp bhuna chana (roast gram) powder

5 medium sized onions

100 gms fresh coriander leaves

4 green chilies

For gravy

1 cup cooking oil

1 tsp salt

1 1/2 tsp red chilli powder

3 tsp coriander powder

2 small cardamom seeds

4 cloves

2 tsp black pepper

2-inch stick cinnamon

1 big cardamom seed (optional; I don’t use it in summer)

1/2 tsp ginger paste

1/2 tsp garlic paste

300 gms curd

3 large chopped onions, deep-fried till brown and crisp

Recipe

Lightly wash the minced mutton and let the water drain out in a sieve. Add salt, red chilli powder, garam masala powder and bhuna chana (roast gram) powder.

Grind 5 onions, 4 green chillies and 100 gms of coriander leaves in a mixer and add to the mince. Mix well with hand.

Now start on the gravy.

Put a cup of cooking oil into a large kadhai (wok) and heat. Add the whole garam masalas (cinnamon, cardamom, black pepper and cloves) and wait for them to splutter. Then add the garlic paste, ginger paste, salt, red chilli powder, coriander powder and stir. Add half a cup of water and keep stirring the masala (this prevents the spices from getting burned).

Let the gravy simmer for a few minutes. Blend the browned onions and curd in a mixer and add it to the wok. Stir for a minute or two and then cover the wok with a lid.

Back to the minced mutton.

Make the kofta mutton into round balls, lightly rolling them on the palms. Don’t apply pressure. After it is done, check on the gravy. The oil should separate to the side of the wok.

Add the koftas gently, one by one.Cover the wok again and cook for 20 minutes on a slow flame. You can shake the vessel once to stir. Be careful, stirring with the ladle can shatter the koftas.

Finally, sprinkle chopped coriander leaves and serve.