Delhiwale: Lassi at laptop junction

This investigative journalist has now discovered the best lassi in town (or, at least, the best we’ve tasted thus far).

You won’t find it in some atmospheric bazaar. Instead you’ll be trekking to chaotic Nehru Place, where many of us only venture when we absolutely have to get our laptops repaired.

Sona Sweets Sri Udipi offers all sorts of food delights but, really, just head for their lassi, served in large earthen cups.

It’s concocted in a lassi machine which looks like a table lamp, and there’s this gentleman who’s forever pouring newly churned lassi from one glass to the next.

So much froth builds up that you’re bound to end up with a milky moustache. Topping it off is a blob of creamy rabri making it the sort of lassi that should only be guzzled on an empty stomach when your hunger peaks. The sugar rush is so pleasantly jolting that you’ll probably down the entire glass within minutes.

Okay, perhaps this lassi is a tad too sweet, but that’s countered by the amazing freshness of the yogurt.

We tend to turn up here after dusk when the crowd thins out. Sona’s lassi is fast becoming a key ingredient in our personal winding-down ritual at the end of the day.