Delhiwale: Midnight by Bangla Sahib sarovar

One thing you ought to do before leaving Delhi forever is to visit the Gurdwara Bangla Sahib at midnight. After going to the prayer hall, get out into the courtyard and walk down the marble stairs towards the sarovar, the holy pond.

At this hour, this is one of the most beautiful sights in Delhi — simple and serene. The lights of the gurdwara shimmer in the water. The sarovar’s clear water doesn’t appear still and instead feels like a river in motion.

The gurdwara is also known for its famous langar (kitchen), offering free sit-down meals at regular intervals.

Dedicated to Guru Har Kishan, the eighth Sikh guru, it was the site of the bungalow of noble Mirza Raja Jai Singh, where the guru stayed during a visit to Delhi in 1664.

The original building hasn’t survived, but the structure today is enchanting enough to make one feel at peace.

Even late at night, there are devotees standing by the pond or silently sitting cross-legged as if in meditation. Families with children, too, are milling around, talking in hushed tones.

We walk around the pond — the stone floor is cold. Pilgrims are sleeping in the corridor. A few women are awake, singing kirtans. Their sounds are echoing across the pond.

We stand by the sarovar for a long time, wishing that the spell not be broken.